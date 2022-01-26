Srinagar, Jan 26 (PTI) The National Cadet Corps (NCC) on Wednesday honoured the widow of Ashok Chakra awardee late Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani in Kulgam district here.

Wani's wife Mahajabeena was presented with a memento during the ceremony held at Army Goodwill School in Kulgam's Wuzur, a defence spokesperson said.

"A Memento received from Director General NCC was presented to next of kin by the Officiating Group Commander on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The ceremony commenced with the laying of wreath on Wani's bust by two nominated cadets, the next of kin, and the commanding officer of 9 Rashtriya Rifles, he added.

