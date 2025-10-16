Rohtak (Haryana) [India], October 16 (ANI): ASI Sandeep's relative, Satyawan Lathar, confirmed that after reaching an agreement with the government, the cremation of the late ASI will take place at around 12 noon after the post-mortem on Thursday. His last rites will be performed in Julana.

"After the consent of the family, the post-mortem will be done today, and at around 12 noon, the last rites will be performed in Julana," he said.

Satyawan also stated that the family has no extra demands from the government. The family reached an agreement and consented to a post-mortem, so the final rites will be performed today with dignity and honour. A post-mortem will be conducted before the cremation takes place.

"We had no demands from the government," he affirmed.

ASI Sandeep's body was found under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday near an agricultural field in the Ladhot village of Rohtak.

According to Superintendent of Police Rohtak, Surendra Singh Bhoria, the victim was identified as Sandeep, who worked as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Haryana Police. He stated that the forensic team has been called to the incident site and an investigation is underway.

"This was a hardworking ASI of our Police Department, Sandeep. He was very honest. His body has been found. A forensic team has been called here, and an investigation is being carried out. He was posted in Cyber Cell," Bhoria told reporters.

The incident came to light amidst the death case of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died under suspicious circumstances at his Chandigarh residence on October 7.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday met with the family of ASI Sandeep. Earlier on Tuesday, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi met the family and expressed grief over the death of an IPS officer, who allegedly died by suicide at his Chandigarh residence. (ANI)

