Guwahati, Jul 22 (PTI) The draft electoral rolls for 40 constituencies of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) were published on Tuesday, containing 26.69 lakh voters.

The election to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is scheduled to take place later this year. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said the polls will take place in September.

The draft included a total of 26,69,399 voters, including 13,39,637 women, 13,39,637 men and 17 others, an official release said.

There will be a total of 3,277 polling stations spread across the 40 constituencies of BTR, it said.

Claims and objections to the entries in the draft electoral rolls, if any, can be filed till August 5, the release added.

