Barpeta (Assam) [India], December 26 (ANI): At least eight people, including four students, were injured after a car collided head-on with a school bus in Assam's Barpeta district on Tuesday.

Out of the eight injured, four passengers in the car were grievously injured in the accident and they were admitted to Barpeta Civil Hospital in Kalgachia, officials said.

According to the reports, a car collided head-on with a bus that was carrying students in the Shariatpur area near Kalgachia.

Following the incident, locals rescued the injured students as well as four passengers in the car and admitted them to the hospital.

A police officer in Barpeta said that several students received minor injuries in the accident and four passengers in the car received grievous injuries.

A local resident of Kalgachia who was present at the spot said that the injured were admitted to the hospital.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

