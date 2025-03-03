Guwahati, Mar 3 (PTI) Opposition Congress on Monday staged a walkout in the Assam Assembly after the Speaker disallowed an adjournment motion over the recent attack on party MP Rakibul Hussain and his personal security officers (PSOs) in Nagaon district.

After the Question Hour, Congress MLA Wajed Ali Choudhury raised the motion seeking to discuss it in the House.

Responding to the motion, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the police have arrested two accused out of the 22 named in the FIR by Hussain and searches for the remaining absconders are on.

Hussain, the MP from Dhubri constituency, his son Tanzil and his PSOs were attacked by masked miscreants amidst 'Rakibul Hussain go back' slogans in Rupahihat area of Nagaon district on February 20.

Though the MP was attacked with a cricket bat, he escaped unhurt. His son also did not suffer any injury. However, his two PSOs sustained minor injuries.

Congress MLA Nurul Huda claimed that police had not arrested the main culprits though they knew who were behind the attack.

Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi demanded the arrest of the Nagaon SP and Rupahihat Officer-in-Charge for their alleged role in the attack.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said that Hussain in his FIR claimed inaction of the SP in providing adequate security, and so the role of the police should also be probed.

The minister said that the Assam government will never compromise on the life and property of the people, especially the people's representatives like MLAs and MPs.

After hearing all the arguments, Speaker Biswajit Daimary said, "I reject the adjournment motion. You (Congress) can bring this under any other device for a discussion."

On this, Congress, CPI(M) and Independent MLAs went to the Well of the House and shouted slogans in support of their demand for an adjournment motion.

As the Speaker continued with scheduled business of the House, the opposition members staged a walkout in protest.

