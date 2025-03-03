Mumbai, March 03: Muslims in India will observe their 3rd fast (Roza) of Ramadan 2025 on Tuesday, March 04. They start their fast after consuming Sehri and break the fast with Iftar meal. Timings for Sehri and Iftar vary from city to city, depending on the area's geography. Below are Sehri time and Iftar time for 3rd Roza to be observed on March 04 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

For those who don't know, Sehri or Suhoor is a pre-dawn meal which Muslims consume early in the morning prior to the Fajar prayer, performed before the sunrise. Iftar is an evening meal consumed to break the fast at the time of Azan (call to prayer) of the Maghrib prayer. Azan for the Maghrib prayer is made as soon as the sun goes down. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:42 AM

Iftar Time 6:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:24 AM

Iftar Time 6:25 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:09 AM

Iftar Time 6:11 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:40 AM

Iftar Time 5:42 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:30 AM

Iftar Time 6:31 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:38 AM

Iftar Time 6:45 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:23 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:12 AM

Iftar Time 6:19 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:30 AM

Iftar Time 6:33 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:24 AM

Iftar Time 6:28 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5: 32 AM

Iftar Time 6:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:53 AM

Iftar Time 5:54 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:26 AM

Iftar Time 5:28 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:27 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:43 AM

Iftar Time 6:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:23 AM

Iftar Time 6:25 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 04 (3rd Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:25 AM

Iftar Time 6:26 PM

It is compulsory for all adult and healthy Muslims to observe fast during Ramadan, also known as Ramzan. Fasting is mandatory to help Muslims learn self-discipline and self-restraint. Muslims treat Ramadan as a holy month as they believe that the holy Quran was revealed to prophet Muhammad during this period. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Ramadan, the 9th month of the Islamic calendar, ends with Muslims celebrating Eid, also known as Eid Ul Fitr and Eid al-Fitr. It is one of the second major festivals celebrated by the Muslim community globally.

