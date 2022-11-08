Guwahati, Nov 8 (PTI) The winter session of the Assam assembly will begin on December 20, officials said on Tuesday.

Assam assembly's principal secretary Hemen Das told PTI that the upcoming session will be held for five days till December 24.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Abuses, Threatens Cousin of Dire Consequences For Printing His Father's Name on Wedding Card, Case Registered.

The autumn session of the assembly was held from September 12 to September 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)