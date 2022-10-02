Dhubri (Assam), October 2 (ANI): The body of the missing Circle Officer in Assam's Dhubri boat incident was recovered on Sunday, 72 hours after the mishap.

Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police of Dhubri district told ANI that, the recovered body has been identified as the missing Circle Officer Sanju Das.

"The body was recovered by the search and rescue teams on Sunday morning," Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.

A mechanised country boat carrying 29 passengers was capsized in Brahmaputra river after hitting a post of a bridge at Bhashanir in Assam's Dhubri district along Indo-Bangladesh border on September 29.

Following the incident, the search and rescue teams of SDRF, BSF, and Police with the help of locals rescued 28 persons, but the Circle Officer of Dhubri went missing.

A country-made boat carrying at least 50 people on board capsized in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday. (ANI)

