Cachar (Assam) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Border Security Force on Thursday rescued 23 cattle from the Cachar district of Assam, allegedly meant for smuggling to Bangladesh.

BSF, in a statement, said, "Acting on specific inputs, troops of 1 Bn BSF, Mizoram and Cachar Frontier rescued 23 cattle from three vehicles meant for smuggling to Bangladesh on NH - 6 at Hilara area in Cachar district on Thursday (March 3)."

Recently, Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar Singh had said that the border guarding force is using technologically advanced devices to stop cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border. (ANI)

