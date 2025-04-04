Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state government will grant an additional 2 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees and pensioners. The decision will be effective from January 1, 2025.

"The Assam Cabinet has announced 2 per cent more dearness allowance for the state government employees and pensioners. This will come into effect from January 1, 2025. We will add the 2 per cent more DA along with the salary before the Bihu and arrears will be given in April and May," Sarma said.

The state cabinet, which met today, took several other significant decisions, including enhancing use of Assamese in government communications, citizen participation policy on flood mitigation, free medicines, and protecting the rights of the Koch Rajbongshi community.

The Assam government has approved the sanction of Rs 190 crore under the scheme "State Government Budget for Free Drugs Service", which will significantly reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for the public, a release said.

The Cabinet approved a new policy to combat human trafficking. The Women and Child Development Department will be the nodal agency for this policy. It aims to prevent and combat related crimes and to protect and assist victims.

The state cabinet has also approved the establishment of the Assam Climate centre for cities (SC-3) to augment climate action activities in urban areas and to suggest and implement the policy interventions.

To strengthen Nari Shakti, a new working women's hostel in Jagiroad, a state-of-the-art hostel to accommodate 1,000 working women, shall be constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 142 crore.

To secure the interests of Chai Samuday, a management Committee shall be constituted for the maintenance and proper functioning of the Mahaprabhu Jagannath Community Hall cum Skill Centre, which is being constructed across 500 tea gardens at a cost of 2750 crore.

These halls and skill centres play a vital role in skilling the youth and facilitating various community events.

To bring a whole-of-government approach to flood monitoring and mitigation activities, the State Cabinet has approved the constitution of Local Embankment Monitoring and Flood Preparedness Committees.

These committees shall be formed at the District/Co-District and Embankment levels. The committees will comprise officials from the Water Resources Department and 10-15 pro bono volunteers. The volunteers shall be provided with appropriate gear such as raincoats, gumboots, and torchlights.

The committees will coordinate with local authorities and regularly inspect the health of embankments.

Starting from the first day of Bohag, the State Cabinet has approved the proposal that all Government Orders and Office Memorandums shall be issued in both Assamese and English.

However, in Barak Valley, Bengali will also be used alongside English and Assamese, and in BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region), Bodo will be used in addition to English and Assamese.

This decision is in consonance with the recommendations of the Justice Biplab Sarma Committee. Initially, departments have been advised to use the Bhashini App for assisting in translations. (ANI)

