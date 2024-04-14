Borsola (Assam) [India], April 14 (ANI): Festive fever is on in Assam, with the state's main festival Bihu being celebrated by the people, and it has found its feet in Lok Sabha campaigns with political parties dancing to the tune of Bihu songs as part of their outreach and also to celebrate the festival of democracy.

Like many other political leaders from all sides of the spectrum, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also engaged the voters' dovetailing culture with the election campaign. In every election rally in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, Assam BJP's theme song is being played and the chief minister himself and other leaders on the podium match their dancing steps with the public.

Today, at a rally in Borsola in Sonitpur district, he was seen tapping his feet on the BJP theme song. Cultural troupes from various communities, including Assamese, Bodos, and Gorkhas, in their respective traditional attire, participated in the same rally. Cultural troupes performing election campaigns are not new in Assam, and it has happening for decades.

The other day, on the campaign trail for Topon Kumar Gogoi, the BJP candidate for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, CM Sarma enthusiastically clapped and danced to a popular Jhumur song.

Today is the second day of Rongali Bihu. Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is one of the most important festivals celebrated in the state of Assam, particularly by the Assamese people. It marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and usually falls in mid-April. The festival signifies the onset of the agricultural season and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor.

The week-long Bihu celebrations in Assam started on Saturday with Goru Bihu, the day of Sankranti dedicated to livestock, particularly cows.

Coming to Assam CM's election speeches this election, most of them delved into development activities which both his government and Narendra Modi-led government are doing for the people of the state. Also, he talks about how the state has come out of decades-long insurgency-related issues and now becoming a state at par with well-to-do states across the country with fresh investments and public infrastructure coming up.

The Lok Sabha polls for 14 seats in Assam will be held in three phases starting on April 19.

In this Lok Sabha election in Assam, the BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

