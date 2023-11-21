Umsaw (Meghalaya), November 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday attended as Chief Guest the passing-out parade of the 52nd batch of the basic course of North Eastern Police Academy comprising 377 trainee officers in the rank of Deputy Superintendents and Sub-Inspectors held at the Parade ground of the police academy at Umsaw in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

Of the 377 trainee officers belonging to a total of five States of Northeast India, 101 were female trainee officers.

Also Read | Indian Army Installs 104-Feet Tall National Flag Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tithwal (See Pics).

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, congratulated the trainee officers for the successful completion of the training course and exuded confidence the course module at NEPA would prove immensely helpful to them in excelling professionally as part of the police force.

Stating that ever since its establishment in 1978 NEPA has been providing the best-in-class training to police personnel from across the region, Chief Minister Sarma said training on law, forensic science, weapon-handling, cyber-crime for the officer trainees of the 52nd basic course has prepared them for a bright career ahead in uniformed services.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Father Slits Throats of Two Sons With Kitchen Knife Due to Family Feud; Two-Year-Old Dies and Another Boy Critical.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma further appealed to the trainee officers to serve the members of the general public, with a special focus on children and women, with a sense of dedication and responsibility.

Referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for smart policing, Chief Minister Sarma appealed to the trainee officers to make extensive use of the latest technologies in the field of crime control and policing.

"In the current era, there is a need for a sensitive police force that is also smart and technology savvy," Chief Minister Sarma added.

"There is a need for a departure from the policing style of yesteryears to stay relevant in the present era," he added.

Chief Minister Sarma appealed to the trainee officers to make the best use of the opportunity to serve the people that has been accorded to them through the uniform that they have been donning.

Chief Minister Sarma also spoke about the various initiatives such as the infrastructure development of police stations the State government has initiated aimed at the transformation of the State police force into a responsive force dedicated to service of the people.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma appealed to the trainee offices to desist from taking part in all kinds of malpractices that have the potential to taint the uniform that they have earned after great hardship.

Tuesday's event was also attended by the Director of NEPA Anurag Agarwala, Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)