Morigaon (Assam) [India], February 1 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma celebrated his 56th birthday with supporters and well-wishers at his residence in Guwahati.

His supporters visited to extend their best wishes, and brought gifts such as his portrait, a Ganesh murti, flower bouquets and plants.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude, saying, "Everyone came to give me their best wishes."

On Friday, the Assam Chief Minister announced the inauguration of the newly reconstructed Jagi Bhakatgaon bridge, which connects Morigaon and Jagiroad.

The Assam Chief Minister in his official handle on X shared a video of the 1.24 kilometre bridge that has been built for Rs 80.25 crore.

Highlighting the government's commitment to infrastructure development, he stated that the bridge had been in poor condition for decades before the administration took up its restoration as a crucial step towards realising the vision of a futuristic Electronic City in Jagiroad.

"Our dreams of building a futuristic Electronic city in Jagiroad start with strengthening the fundamental building blocks. For decades, the Jagi Bhakatgaon bridge connecting Morigaon and Jagiroad was in a dismal shape, until we decided to take it up. The bridge opens tomorrow," posted Himanta Sarma on X.

Assam Chief Minister will inaugurate the much-awaited Jagi Bhakatgaon Bridge in Morigaon on Saturday.

The new bridge is expected to significantly improve road connectivity in the region, benefiting residents and driving economic growth.

On January 26, Chief Minister Sarma had announced the elevation of Dibrugarh to a full-fledged city and the second capital of Assam, stating that the decision is backed by "solid groundwork" aimed at improving Ease of Living and connectivity.

Sarma, in a post on X, said, "Our announcement to upgrade Dibrugarh as a full-fledged city and transform it as Assam's second capital is backed by solid groundwork to ensure Ease of Living and connectivity."

The Assam CM also laid the foundation stones for four major flyovers in the city, spanning a total of 4.4 km, worth Rs 377 crore.

The Chief Minister reflected on the journey of Dibrugarh, which has undergone important changes over the years. (ANI)

