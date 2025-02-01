Puri, February 1: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on Puri beach depicting the Union Budget 2025, ahead of its presentation in the Parliament. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2025 today. Speaking to ANI, Pattnaik said he created the sand art with four tonnes of sand that has "Welcome Union Budget 2025" written on it.

"I have created a sand art welcoming the Union Budget 2025. This art is created by 4 tonnes of sand with the message of Welcome Union Budget 2025 written on it. The eyes of the country and the world are on the Union Budget 2025, which will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman," he told ANI. Taking to X, Pattnaik stated, "I join other Indians with much excitement #UnionBudget2025. I welcome the Budget through my sandart in Puri beach, Odisha."

Pattnaik is also a Padma Shri awardee, India's 4th highest civilian award. He runs a sand art school at Puri Beach in Odisha. So far, Padma-awardee artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has participated in more than 65 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world and has won many accolades for the country. He always tries to spread awareness through his sand art. The Odisha sand artist has created awareness through his art on many social issues such as HIV, AIDS, global warming, stopping terrorism, beating plastic pollution, COVID-19, and saving the environment, among others.

The Union Budget 2025-26 is set to be presented today, anticipating to strike a balance between economic growth and fiscal prudence while addressing the expectations of taxpayers, businesses, and key industries. Industry leaders and experts are hoping for measures that drive consumption, incentivize capital expenditure, and support critical sectors such as real estate, MSMEs, healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy. Furthermore, continued fiscal consolidation remains a key expectation.

One of the most awaited aspects of the budget is tax relief for individuals and businesses. Taxpayers are expecting changes in tax slabs under the new tax regime, with hopes of an increase in exemption limits and standard deductions. There is a demand for making annual income up to Rs10 lakh tax-free. Taxpayers are also expecting an increase in the standard deduction limit, currently set at Rs50,000 under the old tax regime and Rs75,000 under the new tax regime.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Crafts Sand Sculpture on Union Budget 2025

The budget session of the Parliament commenced on Friday (January 31) with the joint address of President Droupadi Murmu. The Economic Survey was also tabled on Friday. The first part of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the two Houses will again meet on March 10 after recess with the session concluding on April 4.

