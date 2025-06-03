Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 3 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited different relief camps in Silchar, where people affected by the flood are being rehabilitated.

He said the government has a plan for giving relief in farming, fishery, veterinary, and horticulture.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Takes a Jibe at PM Narendra Modi, Accuses Him of 'Submitting' to Donald Trump; Claims BJP-RSS 'Submissive' in Global Affairs.

He also directed officials to upload the names of affected people for quick help.

While speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We have a formula for farming land, for fishery, for veterinary, horticulture, we have formula of disbursing relief. I have already advised the DC to upload the names of the people who are suffering, we will help each and every family...We will help each and every family affected by flood..."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Launched in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says CDS Anil Chauhan; Uses Cricket Analogy To Highlight India's Resolve After Precision Strike on Pakistan.

The chief minister also visited schools in Silchar, which are being used as shelter homes for the flood-affected.

Taking to social media, X, Sarma wrote, "Many schools in Silchar are being used as shelter homes for the flood-affected."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1929863538538954896

"In Hiron Prova Dev Shishu Mandir, a school established in 1980, we will provide free textbooks for the children and will consider their other requests in a time & process-bound manner," the post reads.

Sarma, during his visit to a relief camp in Silchar, said he met an injured woman and directed officials to shift her to the Medical College for proper treatment.

He assured that the state government will fully support and care for all people affected by the floods during this difficult time.

"At a Relief Camp in Silchar, I came across an injured woman. I have asked the administration to promptly take her to the Medical College and ensure she gets proper treatment. In times of such distress, the Govt of Assam will take full care of our people," in a post CM wrote.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1929893428793426204

Sarma added that work on the Gammon Bridge has been delayed by two days but will be finished by July 20.

"...Today I have reviewed it, they are delayed by 2 days. But I have asked them to improve the work. We will complete the Gammon Bridge by 20th July," Sarma said.

He also said he reviewed the site and instructed officials to explore avenues to find a solution to the issue after the Gammon Bridge is reopened.

In another post, CM wrote, "The Sinking Zone near Tarapur is a pressing issue. While 9 piles have been cast, for some of it, stable soil hasn't been found even at 400ft."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1929834698248732827

"Reviewed the site & instructed officials to explore avenues to find a solution to the issue after Gammon Bridge is reopened," the post reads.

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grim, with the death toll from floods and landslides rising to 11. According to the flood reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 6 people died in floods and 5 others died in landslides in the state.

More than 5.15 lakh people of 22 districts of Assam have been affected by the deluge. One more person drowned in flood waters, and two others are missing in the last 48 hours. One person drowned in Hojai district, while two others are missing in Hailakandi and Dibrugarh districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)