Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday night visited the site of the under-construction flyover in Guawahati's Maligaon area.

Notably, two people got injured after an iron shuttering slab of the bridge fell on them on Tuesday on this site.

The Assam Chief Minister also visited the hospital where the treatment of the injured persons is going on and enquired about their condition.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said that the Maligaon flyover will be opened before the Durga Puja festival this year. He also said that vehicular movement in the construction site has been restricted at night due to ongoing construction works.

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Sarma informed that the state government has procured 1.16 lakh sexed sorted semen to increase the female calf population and boost dairy production.

He added that by pursuing the models of states like Gujarat, the state government has set an ambitious target to increase milk production manifold.

The Assam Government also inked two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Railways and NRL (Numaligarh Refinery Limited) for the construction of a second entry to Guwahati railway station and supply of high-speed diesel for Inland Water Transport (IWT) vessels respectively at an event in Guwahati in presence of the Assam CM. (ANI)

