Guwahati, Dec 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday launched 'Orunodoi', a direct benefit transfer scheme to provide financial assitance to poor families in the state by providing money to a female member.

The scheme, announced in the state budget with an annual outlay of Rs 2,400 crore, was rolled out with 17.86 lakh families in 29 districts as beneficiaries.

Under the scheme, the state government would transfer Rs 830 per month to the account of one of the female members of the families.

The four districts of Bodoland Territorial Region have not been included as the model code of conduct was in force due to the council elections scheduled on December 7 and 10. When the scheme is implemented in these districts, the number of beneficiary families is expected to rise to around 22 lakh.

The chief minister said that the state government was committed to build a socio-economically oriented women's development narrative and the 'Orunodoi' scheme would serve as a big fillip to their empowerment.

He said that his government sincerely believes that every resident of the state should live with dignity.

Sonowal said that no scheme can succeed without the help and cooperation of all sections of the society, urging the people to maintain a close watch on the performance of the government.

The chief minister said that empowered women are the prime movers of the society and his government has launched several schemes such as Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension Scheme, Kanaklata Mahila Sabalikaran Scheme, Assam Gyan Deepika Scheme, and Wage Compensation Scheme for Pregnant Women in Tea Gardens for them.

He thanked Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his team for conceiving the 'Orunodoi' scheme.

Sarma said, "It was a matter of great personal pride to see Assam's biggest social welfare scheme launched. lt is an ambitious and momentous step towards socio-economic empowerment."

The scheme would support Assam's poor families by subsidies in medicines worth Rs 400, pulses worth Rs 200, sugar worth Rs 80 and essential vegetables and fruits worth Rs 150, he said.

"Oronudoi is designed keeping in mind that women are primary caretakers of households and therefore the benefit is best transferred to their accounts. The women need to ensure that they have a bank account under the Jan Dhan Yojana," Sarma said.

The chief minister and finance minister ceremoniously handed over the sanction letters to a few beneficiaries on the occasion.

