Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lit an earthen lamp at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday evening and prayed for boxer Lovlina Borgohain who will take on Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in the semi-final bout at Tokyo Olympics today.

Lovlina is the first Assamese to secure a medal in the history of 125 years of the Olympic Games and is set to bout in the seminal finals today to secure her berth for the finals.

To pray for the boxer's success, a programme was organised at the Nehru Stadium where all came together to light candles. By lighting a candle in front of the statue of Radha Govinda Baruah, Sarma marked the inauguration of the programme.

Later, talking to the media, Sarma appealed all to pray for Lovlina and to light a lamp for her success.

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Bimal Bora, Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika, Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan, and several office bearers of Assam Olympic Association and sports enthusiasts were also present at the occasion.

Lovlina (69kg) has assured India a bronze after storming into the semifinals. Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance. (ANI)

