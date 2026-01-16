Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex at Sarusajai in Guwahati and saw the final rehearsal of 'Bagurumba Dwhoo 2026'.

Hailing the month-long dedication, discipline, and hard work of the artistes, the Chief Minister said that after the global success of Mega Bihu and Jhumoir, Assam is now ready to present the artistic and graceful Bagurumba dance of the Bodo community on the world stage.

While interacting with the artistes at the rehearsal venue, Dr. Sarma stated that the grand cultural event will be an exposition to create a golden chapter in Assam's cultural history.

It may be noted that more than 10,000 artistes from different parts of the state will be performing Bagurumba together.

The Chief Minister stated that this massive cultural congregation not only reflects the rhythm and aesthetic beauty of the Bodo community, but also embodies Assam's spirit of 'unity in diversity'.

He also announced special financial assistance and recognition for the participants.

"Each artiste taking part in the programme will receive two certificates of proficiency and skill at the district level, along with an honorarium of Rs. 25,000 as a mark of appreciation. Similarly, master trainers and choreographers associated with the training process will be honoured with Rs. 50,000 each," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister further informed that this grand presentation of Bodo culture will also be showcased in New Delhi in the future, enabling Assam's vibrant traditions to gain wider national prominence.

The main event will also feature an attractive laser show. To ensure that people can enjoy this historic moment from their homes, the entire programme will be broadcast live on television. Expressing pride, the Chief Minister said that the collective effort of the artistes will give Assam's culture a distinct and lasting identity on the global stage.

During, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma's visit, he was accompanied by Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Minister Water Resources etc Pijush Hazarika, Minister PHE etc Jayanta Mallabaruah, Transport Minister Charan Boro, Handloom and Textile Minister U. G. Brahma, and other senior officials. (ANI)

