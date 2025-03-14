Barpeta (Assam) [India], March 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday celebrated the Holi and Dola festival in the Barpeta district.

He took to social media X to share some of the "memorable" Holi celebrations in Barpeta.

Also Read | Punjab: Rod-Wielding Man Assaults Devotees in Golden Temple Complex, Accused Arrested As Police Launch Probe.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1900476307227709657

He also invited everyone to visit Barpeta to celebrate the Dola festival while speaking to the media on Friday afternoon. "It is a very sacred feeling to come here. I would request everyone to visit Barpeta once for the Dola festival."

Also Read | Punjab: 15 Patients Report 'Mild Reactions' After Use of IV Fluid at Hospital in Sangrur.

CM Biswa also offered prayers to Gurujona at the holy Patbausi Satra on the occasion of Dola and laid the foundation stone for the preservation and redevelopment project of key elements of the Satra, which will "improve" facilities in this heritage site, the post said.

"It was this holy site, where Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev was for over 18 years and wrote some of the holiest Vaishnavite manuscripts and Borgeets," he said.

People across the country are celebrating Holi, the festival of colours, with great enthusiasm.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings for the festival.

"I wish you all a very Happy Holi. This festival, filled with joy and happiness, will infuse new enthusiasm and energy in everyone's life and will also deepen the colors of unity among the countrymen," posted PM on X.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted everybody on the occasion of Holi.

"Heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. This festival of joy gives the message of unity, love and harmony. This festival is also a symbol of India's precious cultural heritage. On this auspicious occasion, let us all together pledge to fill the lives of all the children of Mother India with the colors of continuous progress, prosperity and happiness," posted President Murmu on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)