Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 6 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on yet another visit to flood-hit Barak valley, on Friday visited Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts, reviewed the prevailing flood condition with district administrations and other line departments, and assured the affected people of all government help to quickly restore normalcy once the flood water recedes. During his day-long visit, the Chief Minister first visited several flood-hit areas in the Hailakandi district.

He also visited relief camps set up at Kalinagar and Panch Gram and interacted with the camp inmates.

While talking to them, he assured them that the government would provide complete support to assuage their sufferings. The Chief Minister also visited several flood-hit areas of the Sribhumi district and inspected the victims' problems on the ground.

He visited the relief camps set up at Rabindra Sadan Girls College, Government Higher Secondary School, and Bhanga Higher Secondary School and spent some time with the flood-affected people sheltering there.

He directed District Commissioners (DCs) Sribhumi and Hailakandi to ensure emergency supply of all essentials.

He also asked them to pay special attention to the needs of the senior citizens, children and lactating mothers. Later, talking to the media at the conference hall of the DC office in Sribhumi, Chief Minister Sarma said that though the Barak river is flowing over the embankment in Hailakandi district, no breach in the embankment has been reported from the district. However, an embankment breach in the Longi River has been reported.

However, he said that the government will take up a project to strengthen the embankment. He also said that the repair and strengthening work of the embankment breach reported in the Longai and Shingla rivers will be started very soon. CM Sarma said that the work on the East-West Corridor, the National Highways Development Project component connecting Silchar, is nearing completion. The remaining five kilometres need an elevated corridor, and the government is paying attention to that.

He said, "Artificial floods have become a problem in towns and cities. With rapid urbanisation, empty lands are being filled, which obstructs water flow and storage and creates artificial floods. The government is improving drainage infrastructure across towns and cities to tackle this issue." CM Sarma also said that once the water recedes, concrete steps will be taken to return the flood-hit people to their respective homes.

He also stated that DCs have been asked to undertake a survey of the flood-induced damage so that the government can start its repair and rehabilitation work. It may be noted that this is CM Sarma's second visit to the flood-hit Barak Valley in three days. Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul, MP Kripanath Mallah and several MLs also accompanied the Chief Minister to the flood-affected areas. (ANI)

