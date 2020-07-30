Lakhimpur (Assam) [India], July 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday visited Dhakuakhana in Lakhimpur and inspected an embankment on Charikoria river.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also visited the flood and erosion hit areas in the State. He visited the Jiadhal river site, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, where floods have caused huge damage.

Also Read | COVID-19: Maharashtra's Coronavirus Tally Surpasses Peru, Reaches 4,02,697 After Spike of 9,211 New Cases.

He visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district and distributed relief materials among the affected people.

"The Jiadhal river, a tributary of Brahmaputra has caused huge damage during the present spate of floods. Visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district distributed relief materials among the affected people with colleagues," the CM tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | ICMR to Conduct the International Symposium on Novel Ideas in Science and Ethics of Vaccines Against COVID-19 Pandemic on July 30: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

According to the report by the Assam government, river Brahmaputra is flowing above danger Level at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur); Goalpara (Goalpara), Dhubri (Dhubri); Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat); Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur) and Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)