Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 7 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya extended his wishes to the winners of the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize for the year 2024, including Anjan Sharma for Assamese, Basudeb Das for Bengali, and Uttara Bwiswmuthiary for Bodo, said a statement from Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize is presented to the best translations in 24 languages recognized by Sahitya Akademi.

Governor Acharya lauded their literary contributions and acknowledged their role in enriching regional literature through their work.

"Their remarkable work in the arena of literature not only bridges linguistic boundaries but also enriches our cultural and intellectual heritage. May their contributions continue to inspire generations and their achievements soar to even greater heights in the years to come," he said.

He added that their achievements have brought laurels to the state, which will definitely be an inspiration to posterity. (ANI)

