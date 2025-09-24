Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 24 (ANI): A day after noted singer and composer Zubeen Garg was cremated with full state honours, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, along with his wife Kumud Devi, on Wednesday paid a visit to the residence of the cultural icon at Kahilipara in Guwahati.

The Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to Zubeen's father, Mohini Mohan Borthakur, and his wife, Garima Garg.

Extending his deep sorrow over the untimely passing of Zubeen Garg, he stated that the death of Zubeen Garg is a monumental loss to the nation.

"A gifted singer, composer, and cultural ambassador, Zubeen was more than just an artiste, he was a living legend of Assam's vibrant identity, connecting people across generations, cultures, and languages," said Acharya.

"Zubeen was a man of conviction, rising above divisions of caste, creed, and community. His belief in diversity and equality were not only reflected in his music but also in his actions. He was a true champion of justice, compassion, and societal harmony," the Governor said.

As the state and the nation mourn his loss, Governor Acharya expressed his empathy with the grieving family and said, "Though Zubeen is no longer with us, his voice and the values he stood for, will continue to inspire generations to come".

Meanwhile, Garima Saikia, wife of Zubeen Garg, stated that her main purpose in life is now to complete the film she was working on with her husband. She said that the film was supposed to release on October 30, in which Zubeen had acted as a blind artist.

"The main purpose of my life is to complete the film we were working on, and it was supposed to be released on October 30. He had acted as a blind artist in this film, which features a love story. From tomorrow, we will start working on it. I will work on things he wanted to do and also carry forward his legacy with the youngsters," Garima Saikia told ANI. (ANI)

