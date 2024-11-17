Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 17 (ANI): The Center for Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has announced the appointment of Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Inspector General of Police, Assam, as an Honourary Fellow. Dr Mahanta will actively contribute to the institute's prestigious initiative, the 'Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Mission for Popularisation of Science and Assamese Culture,' stated a press release from CIKS of IIT Guwahati.

This mission, named in honour of the eminent Assamese polymath and cultural icon Pandit Hemchandra Goswami, aims to inspire school and college students in Assam to embrace STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. Simultaneously, it seeks to deepen their appreciation for Assamese culture, language, and literature, added the release.

Under Dr Mahanta's leadership and guidance, the project will organize a variety of activities, including - workshops and seminars on STEM topics to ignite curiosity and innovation among young minds, cultural events and language programmes to celebrate and preserve Assamese heritage, collaborative initiatives with educational institutions to bridge scientific learning and cultural understanding, as per the release.

Dr Naba Goswami, a doctor of extraordinary repute in the USA and the grandson of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami and Chairman of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation, is the founder of this project, while Prof Uday S. Dixit, Head of the Center for Indian Knowledge Systems, serves as the Principal Investigator of the project, said the release.

Dr Mahanta's distinguished career in public service and his commitment to societal advancement make him a valuable addition to this initiative. His involvement is expected to create a profound impact, fostering a generation of students who are both scientifically adept and culturally rooted, the release stated. (ANI)

