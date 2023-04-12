New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A judicial officer from Assam was on Wednesday appointed as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the law ministry mentioned Mridul Kumar Kalita's appointment.

Kalita's name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation in January.

The notification was shared by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Twitter.

