Dispur (Assam) [India], September 29 (ANI): A total of 366 fresh COVID-19 infections, 507 recoveries, and seven deaths were reported in Assam in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's health department, the cumulative caseload has now reached 6,01,787. This includes 3,140 active cases.

The north-eastern state has logged 5,91,432 recoveries so far. The death toll in the state is 5,868.

Assam today recorded a positivity rate of 0.72 per cent. The recovery rate is at 98.28 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 50,692 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the population. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, a total of 2,35,15,756 tests have been conducted in the state.

Districts with high case load include Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by Barpeta, Jorhat and Golaghat.

Of the seven deaths registered today, three were from Sonitpur and one each from Nagaon, Udalguri, Dhemaji and Baksa.

Meanwhile, India today reported 18,870 new cases. The country's active caseload stands at 2,82,520. (ANI)

