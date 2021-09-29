Poco India is all set to launch the new Poco C31 smartphone in India tomorrow. The handset is likely to be an upgraded version of the Poco C3 that went official last year. When launched, the affordable handset will go on sale via Flipkart. It is expected to go on sale during the Big Billion Days sale. Ahead of its launch, processor and RAM details have been confirmed through the landing page on the brand's official website. Poco C31 India Launch Scheduled for September 30, 2021; Teased on Flipkart.

Based on the teaser, the smartphone is confirmed to get a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It's worth noting that the Poco C3 also uses a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

The #LifeTested #POCOC31 is not only 💪 but Secure too. - Protects highly confidential or trivial passwords - Tested over 6,00,000 fingerprints to avoid fraudulent logins Watch the launch live stream tomorrow at 12PM > https://t.co/didtsa9GBs pic.twitter.com/oEzjrVYRpB — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 29, 2021

As far as specs are concerned, the new Poco C31 is likely to sport a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels and a waterdrop-style notch. The chipset will be MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, sourced from its predecessor. The chip will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a micro SD card.

Poco C31 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Poco)

For photos and videos, there could be a triple rear camera setup, which might include a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone is said to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

