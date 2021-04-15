Guwahati, Apr 15 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,123 after one more person succumbed to the disease on Thursday, while 499 new infections took the caseload to 2,22,367, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin.

The fresh fatality was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The NHM said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the state government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments too.

The state currently has a total of 3,613 active cases, the bulletin said.

It said that 85 patients recovered from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of cured people to 2,16,284. As the infection was detected in 499 people against the testing of 18,323 samples on Thursday, Assam has reported a positivity rate of 2.72 per cent. Out of the new cases, 255 were reported from the state capital, followed by 64 in Dibrugarh district, 31 in Kamrup and 24 in Tinsukia.

The NHM said that a total of 12,75,383 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 2,75,072 people got the second dose.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)