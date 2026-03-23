Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): Former BJP leader and Assam Minister Nandita Gorlosa joined Congress after being denied a ticket for the single-phase assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 9.

Her decision came shortly after she submitted a formal resignation letter to Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, stepping down from her ministerial responsibilities and primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

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In the letter, Gorlosa wrote, "I am writing to formally submit my resignation from the primary membership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect."

"In view of the above, I request you to relieve me of my responsibilities with immediate effect. I appreciate the opportunities I have had to serve the people and the party, and I would like to thank you for your support during my tenure," she further said.

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According to a statement issued by the Congress, Gorlosa formally joined the party in the presence of senior leaders, including Assam Congress general secretary Nirmal Langthasa, who was earlier the party's candidate from the Haflong assembly constituency.

Langthasa agreed to step aside to accommodate Gorlosa's candidature. The party said, "Garlosa is set to contest the election on the Congress ticket from the Haflong seat as Sh Langthasa has proactively volunteered to vacate their seat in the larger public interest. The formalities for the same will be duly completed shortly."

Announcing her induction, the Congress said, "We are very happy to announce that Smt Nandita Garlosa has joined the Congress party. She has been the voice of Dima Hasao for the last five years, and she has always stood for her beliefs and principles."

The party further alleged that Gorlosa faced consequences within the BJP for her stance on key issues. "She paid the price for this in the BJP because Himanta Biswa Sarma is only interested in selling the land of the tribals to large corporations," the statement added.

Congress also confirmed that Gorlosa will be fielded as its candidate from the Haflong constituency. "Congress will declare her as our candidate for the Haflong seat tomorrow," the statement noted.

Of the 126 assembly seats, Congress is set to contest 100 and has formed an alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference. Raijor Dal is set to contest on 11 seats.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)