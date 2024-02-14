Guwahati/Dibrugarh, Feb 14 (PTI) A contractual worker was killed and four other persons were injured in an explosion that occured when a pipeline of Oil India Limited (OIL) was being repaired in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The incident took place at Duliajan township, where Field Headquarters of OIL is located, a company spokesperson told PTI.

Also Read | BAPS Mandir Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates BAPS Mandir, First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi (Watch Video).

"It was a new pipeline and a valve was being repaired. There was a sudden pressure blast. We are probing the reason behind it," he added.

In the accident, five people were injured and one of them died while being taken to hospital, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Bihar Fire: Blaze Erupts at Patna Medical College Storeroom, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

The deceased was identified as Rabin Orang, a contractual worker, the spokesperson said.

Out of the four injured, one is a contractual employee and three are Oil India staffers.

"Two of the injured have been shifted to Dibrugarh for better treatment, while the other two are admitted at OIL Hospital in Duliajan," he added.

Earlier, an OIL gas well at Baghjan, which is abutting the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, spewed gas uncontrollably for 173 days since May 27, 2020 and it caught fire on June 9 the same year, killing three persons in total.

In a multi-agency effort, the blaze was fully doused on November 15, followed by abandoning the well on December 3.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)