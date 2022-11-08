Guwahati, Nov 8 (PTI) A suspended Assam Police Service officer and three government doctors were arrested in the state's Darrang district for allegedly shielding the accused in the rape and murder case of a 13-year-old girl, the CID said on Tuesday.

The victim girl who was working as a domestic help was found hanging in the house of her employer in June.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rupam Phukan of Darrang, who was suspended in August, was arrested on Tuesday for dereliction of duty.

Three doctors of the Mangaldai Civil Hospital, Arun Chandra Deka, Ajanta Bordoloi and Anupam Sharma, who had conducted the first post-mortem examination on the victim's body have also been arrested for “several commissions and omissions” on Monday, a CID release said.

The body was exhumed and a second autopsy was done later.

The houses of the arrested additional SP and then-SP of Darrang are also being searched, it said.

The teenage girl was found hanging inside the house of her employer at a place under Dhula police station of Darang district.

The couple for whom she worked was arrested then, but the victim's family alleged that the police were unwilling to investigate the matter properly.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the girl's family in Sonitpur district on August 12, and immediately afterwards, Darrang SP Rajmohan Ray, Additional SP Rupam Phukan and the then-Dhula Police Station Officer-in-charge Utpal Bora were suspended.

Bora has already been arrested by the CID.

