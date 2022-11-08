New Delhi, November 7: A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly withdrawing Rs 2.45 lakh from his paralysed uncle's pension account, police said on Tuesday. The accused Rahul Baisla, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, worked as a salesman at a private company in Rani Bagh, they said.

The matter came to light after the victim's son alleged that unidentified persons had fraudulently withdrawn around 2.45 lakh from his father's account through multiple transactions since August 2021, the police said. Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two Held for Rioting After Sacrilege Incident at Mosque in Shahjahanpur.

The victim, a resident of Burari, was a retired employee of Delhi Jal Nigam. The fraud was detected when the complainant approached the bank to update the passbook, they said. UPI Payment Fraud: SBI Shares 6-Step Guide for Safe Transactions, Know How To Ensure Safety (Watch Video).

A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Cyber North police station based on the complaint, the police added.

Investigations revealed that the money was transferred from the victim's account to the Paytm account of Baisla. Following further technical analysis of call details of the mobile number, the identity of the accused was ascertained, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Baisla was apprehended and subsequently arrested on November 5, the police said, adding that he was the victim's nephew. During interrogation, Baisla revealed that he had been living with his uncle since 2011. In 2021, on the request of his cousin (complainant), he lent Rs 1 lakh to the complainant's friend on his assurance. However, the money was not returned, Kalsi said.

While the accused was residing with the complainant's family, he learnt the victim's debit card details. Using these details, the accused connected his uncle's bank account with his Paytm and transferred the money to his Paytm wallet, Kalsi added. The SIM card used to commit the offence was also recovered from the accused, he said.

