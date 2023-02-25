Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], February 25 (ANI): Assam Police on Saturday seized 2.013 kg of Morphine worth Rs 8 crores from a vehicle in the Karbi Anglong district. Two persons were also arrested in connection with the incident.

John Das, SDPO of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district told ANI that acting on a tip-off, the drugs and the accused were apprehended during a naka checking by a police team on National Highway 36, near Dillai Gate, Bokajan.

"On getting information, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) along with his staff and CRPF 20 Bn Bokajan also arrived at the spot and conducted a joint naka checking at Dillai Tiniali. Accordingly, at about 1:10 pm on Saturday, a Red coloured car bearing registration number WB-02BE-3503 coming from Dimapur side was intercepted and singled to stop at naka checking point. Upon searching the vehicle, a total of 4 polythene packets containing suspected to be Morphine weighing a total of 2.013 kg was recovered which was kept concealed inside the driver side door panel of the car," John Das said.

The police official said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 8 crore.

Police apprehended two persons including the driver of the vehicle and they were identified as Sindhu Nil Biswas (25 years old) and Tuhin Dey (30 years old) and both are hailing from North 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

"On spot interrogation, they stated that they had brought the psychotropic substances from Kohima, Nagaland and supposed to delivered at Siliguri in West Bengal," John Das said. (ANI)

