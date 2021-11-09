Guwahati, Nov 8 (PTI) Assam on Monday reported 280 new infections, 143 more from the previous day, pushing the COVID-19 tally to 6,12,551, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The new cases were detected out of 46,606 clinical examinations, up from 18,957 tests conducted on Sunday.

Three persons died of the infection during the day, taking the death toll to 6,031.

Two Covid-19 fatalities were reported on Sunday.

The current death rate is 0.98 per cent while 1347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes.

At present, there are 1,939 active coronavirus cases in the state against 1,902 on Sunday, according to the bulletin.

The positivity rate has decreased to 0.60 per cent against 0.72 on Sunday.

Kamrup (Metro) reported the highest number of new cases at 139, followed by Jorhat (16).

The cumulative tests conducted in the state so far have reached 2,49,82,399.

As many as 240 people recovered from the infection during the day, with the total recoveries rising to 6,03,234.

The current recovery rate of coronavirus patients in Assam is 98.48 per cent, the bulletin said.

Assam has thus far administered 2.91,50,521 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The number of persons inoculated on Monday was 2,17,899, higher than the previous day's 35,583.

