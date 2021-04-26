Guwahati, Apr 26 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally jumped to 2,40,670 as 3,137 more people tested positive for the virus while 15 new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,215 on Monday, according to the bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

Of the new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan district reported 1,153 cases, Dibrugarh (268), Kamrup Rural district (255) and Darrang (127), it said.

The 15 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan (8), Dibrugarh (3), Barpeta (2) and one death each from Kamrup Rural and Goalpara districts, the bulletin said. Assam currently has 17,764 active COVID-19 cases.

During the day 828 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 2,20,344, it said, adding that the recovery rate is 91.55 per cent.

The state has so far tested 83,47,310 samples for COVID-19, including 73,181 during the day. The cumulative total beneficiaries who have been vaccinated in the state till date is 20,98,155 which include 3,18,032 health workers, 5,32,606 frontline workers and 12,47,517 above the age of 45.

