Guwahati, Aug 15 (PTI) Assam on Sunday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths which took the toll to 5,492, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

The coronavirus caseload rose to 5,79,899 as 411 more people tested positive for the infection.

Two fresh fatalities were registered in Jorhat and one each in Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The bulletin said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by coronavirus as they had other ailments too.

Of the new cases, 90 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by 25 in Sivasagar, 23 in Golaghat, and 22 in Lakhimpur.

At least 857 people were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,65,087, the bulletin said.

Assam now has 7,973 active cases.

The fresh cases were detected from 49,693 sample tests conducted during the day with the daily positivity rate at 0.83 per cent, it said.

The overall positivity rate stands at 2.85 per cent against the total testing of 2,03,36,894 samples so far.

The NHM further said over 1.40 crore people have been vaccinated with around 24.68 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

