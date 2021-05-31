Guwahati, May 31 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,11,216 as 4,348 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday while 65 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,365, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Kamrup Metro reported the highest of 10 deaths, followed by nine in Kamrup Rural, seven in Jorhat, five in Sivasagar and four each in Cachar, Darrang and Dibrugarh districts.

The 4,348 new cases detected during the day include 467 from Kamrup Metro, Tinsukia (445), Kamrup Rural (384) and Nagaon (330).

The new cases were detected out of 1,11,586 tests conducted on Monday with the daily positivity rate at 3.90 per cent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 1,10,45,702.

Assam currently has 51,694 active COVID-19 cases while 3,54,810 patients have recovered from the disease including 5,037 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 86.28 per cent.

The cumulative total beneficiaries who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state till date is 41,35,707 which include 33,02,639 receiving the first dose and 8,33,707 the second dose, it added.

