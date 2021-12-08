Guwahati, Dec 8 (PTI) Assam reported no COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, while 134 new cases pushed the tally to 6,18,042, the National Health Mission bulletin here said.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,194 as against 1,218 on Tuesday.

The number of positive cases detected during the day declined to 134 as against the previous day's 150 with the positivity rate falling to 0.41 per cent from 0.45 percent on Tuesday

Kamrup (Metro) reported 77 new cases, followed by seven in Jorhat, six in Kamrup (Rural), and five in Lakhimpur during the day.

The new cases were detected out of 32,428 tests, increasing from 22,239 tests conducted the previous day, while the cumulative tests conducted in the state have so far reached 2,59,78,701.

The death toll remained at 6,127 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported.

The current death rate is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes.

As many as 158 patients recovered from the disease during the day, higher than 128 on the previous day.

So far, 6,09,374 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state and the current recovery rate is 98.60 per cent.

A total of 3,45,97,001 vaccine doses have been administered with 2,15,46,552 receiving the first dose and 1,30,50,449 administered both doses. PTI DG

