Dehradun, December 8: Uttarakhand Government on Wednesday declared a three-day State mourning from December 9 over the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat. "Chief Minister has declared three-day State mourning in Uttarkhand on the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other Armed Forces personnel in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu earlier today," Abhinav Kumar, Additional Principal Secretary to Uttarakhand CM said in a statement issued by Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Chopper Carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, Other Senior Defence Officials Crashes In Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris District (Watch Video).

General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other personnel of the Armed Forces died after a military helicopter crashed in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu today, the Indian Air Force said. "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," tweeted IAF. CDS General Bipin Rawat Dies in IAF Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu, Wife Madhulika Rawat Among 12 Others Dead in The Crash.

Gen Rawat, India's first CDS was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed near Coonor in the Nilgiris district.

