Guwahati, Dec 18 (PTI) Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Assam pushing the death toll to 6,145, while the tally rose to 6,19,417 as 119 fresh infections were detected on Saturday, a bulletin issued by National Health Mission said.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 1,042 as against 1,094 on Friday.

As many as 135 new cases and zero COVID-19 were reported in Assam on Friday.

The current COVID-19 death rate in the state is 0.99 per cent while 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other causes.

The positivity rate has increased to 0.43 per cent from 0.40 per cent on Friday.

Sixty-one new coronavirus cases were reported in Kamrup (Metro), followed by 11 in West Karbi Anglong, seven in Sonitpur, and four in Barpeta.

The new cases were detected out of 27,581 tests, declining from 32,281 tests conducted the previous day, while the cumulative tests in the state have so far reached 2,62,83,552.

During the day, 161 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recovered people to 6,10,883.

The cumulative beneficiaries who were administered the vaccines in the state so far increased to 3,60,78,631 with 2,16,51,770 receiving the first dose and 1,44,26,861 administered the second dose.

