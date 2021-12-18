Etawah, December 18: Struggling to pay his bank loan, a 33-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide after strangling his wife in Etawah district on Saturday, police said.

Farmer Rajneesh Kumar Dubey first killed his wife Kanchan, 25 in the morning at his home in Nagla Nariya village under Jaswant Nagar Kotwali police station and then consumed some poisonous substance, SHO Sudhir Kumar said. Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor Boy in Jaipur, Search On for Teen.

Dubey was rushed to Saifai Medical College where he died later in the day, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. Also Read | Karnataka Reports 6 Fresh Cases of Omicron COVID-19 Variant, Tally Rises to 14.

According to villagers, Dubey had taken a loan from a bank and had even sold off part of his land to repay it, the SHO said. He was under tension because of his debt, the SHO quoted the villagers as telling the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)