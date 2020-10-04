Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): An Assam Rifles jawan was killed and another injured in an ambush by suspected terrorists near Tengmo area of Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

The incident took place when terrorist ambushed a water taker in which the paramilitary personnel were travelling in, police said.

More details awaited. (ANI)

