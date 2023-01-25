Karimganj (Assam) [India], January 25 (ANI): Assam Rifles recovered marijuana worth Rs 19 lakh near Rongpur and apprehended one individual in the Karimganj District of Assam on Tuesday.

The Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) conducted the operation.

Also Read | US Says It Will Send 31 Abrams Tanks to Ukraine, Reversing Claims They Are Unsuitable for … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

According to an official statement, the operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, the Police and Customs Department, and LCS Champhai based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered 48 kg of Marijuana is Rs 19 Lakh. The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department, LCS Champhai, and the Police on 24 January for further legal proceedings.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2023 Full List: Check Names of Recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri on Eve of India’s 74th Republic Day.

Earlier, the Guwahati City Police on Saturday arrested two people and seized 101 kg of marijuana from a truck in the Jorabat area, outskirts of the city.

Based on a tip-off, a special team of Guwahati city police led by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Joint Commissioner of Police intercepted a truck bearing Himachal Pradesh's registration number in the Jorabat area.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, JCP, Guwahati said that the truck was coming from Tripura."During thorough checking, we have recovered and seized 101 kg of marijuana from the truck which was coming from Tripura and going to North India," Mahanta said.

He further said that the market value of the seized marijuana is estimated at around Rs 1 crore.

The police team also arrested two persons.

The marijuana was hidden in the roof of the truck. The police had to break open the truck's roof to seize the drugs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)