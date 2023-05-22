Assam [India], May 22 (ANI): Secondary Education Board (SEBA) of Assam declared the class 10th High School Certificate (HSE) Examination results for the academic year 2022-23 at 10 am on Monday.

The Assam Secondary Education Board (SEBA) announced the results of the class 10 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 72.69.

As per the Assam SEBA, the pass percentage for female students this year was recorded at 70.96 per cent, while the pass percentage for male students stood at 74.71 per cent.

The SEBA of Assam added that a total of 4,22,203 candidates had applied for the exams out of which as many as 4,15,324 candidates appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate Examination which was held in statewide examination centres in March 2023.

Out of all the applicants that registered to take the exam, there were 6,879 absentees, 239 candidates who were expelled, and 14 candidates that were withheld.

According to the Assam Secondary Education Board, out of the total of 3,01,880 passed students, as many as 94,913 students passed with the first division, 1,48,573 with the second division and 58,394 students passed with the third division.

The SEBA of Assam also said that the results of the HSE Examination results for the academic year 2022-23 would be declared through the Results Gazette in a PDF format.

"This is hereby notified for information of all candidates who appeared in the HighSchool Leaving Certificate Examination, 2023 conducted by the Board of SecondaryEducation, Assam during the month of March 2023 that their results will be declared through the Results Gazette in PDF format and the Roll Numbers of the candidates who are declared passed will be provided therein," it stated.

As per the SEBA Assam, the students could download their digital mode of Marks-Sheets through websites using their roll numbers and can also view their Marks Sheet digitally through Mobile App.

The websites through which the mark sheets can be downloaded are https://sebaonline.org, exametc.com, resultsassam.nic.in, www.schools9.com, www.indiaresults.com, assamresult.in, www.results.shiksha, www.jagranjosh.com, www.assam.shiksha and www.vidyavision.com. (ANI)

