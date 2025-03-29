Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that under NDA rule, the State has shed "baggage of corruption", chaos, and "criminal appeasement". The Chief Minister was speaking at a campaign rally in Boko for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections.

"Under NDA's stewardship, Assam has shed the baggage of corruption, chaos, and criminal appeasement. The opposition thrives on deception and division, while the NDA builds, protects, and empowers. The Rabha people will no longer be silenced by vested interests who thrive on underdevelopment. This election is about reclaiming our destiny--with NDA leading from the front," Sarma said.

"With an indomitable track record of zero-tolerance against corruption, uncompromising indigenous empowerment, and a transformative governance model, the mandate is crystal clear--Rabha Hasong's future belongs with NDA," he added.

BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia, alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, led a massive campaign blitz in Boko and Dudhnoi, rallying support for the NDA and the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee candidates.

"The Congress and its ilk have thrived on betrayal and tokenism, treating the indigenous communities as mere vote banks. Those days are over. The people of Rabha Hasong deserve leaders who work, not puppets who pander. NDA has set an unassailable benchmark in governance--be it infrastructure, education, health, or the protection of cultural identity. This election is a battle between resurgence and regression, between dynamic leadership and the relics of misrule," Saikia said.

Saikia called upon the people to ensure a resounding victory for the NDA and Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee candidates in the upcoming elections on April 2, emphasising their commitment to development and indigenous rights. He urged voters to cast their ballots in favor of the Lotus symbol for the BJP and the TV symbol for the Rabha Hasong Joutho Hangram Samiti, ensuring "strong and stable governance" in the region.

The rallies witnessed participation from prominent leaders, including Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha and Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, among several others.

Meanwhile, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha called upon the people to "wipe out" Congress from the Rabha Hasong elections, ensuring that the opposition faces a complete rout. Taking a sharp jibe at Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Bora, Tankeswar Rabha said that Bora is on track to secure a place in the Guinness Book of Records for his series of humiliating defeats. (ANI)

