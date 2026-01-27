By Assam: Six People Missing After Boat Capsizes In Brahmaputra River In Barpeta

Barpeta (Assam) [India], January 27 (ANI): At least six people went missing after a boat capsized on the river Brahmaputra in Assam's Barpeta district, officials said.

Also Read | Office Romance Ends in Tragedy: Agra HR Manager Beheaded by Lover Over Marriage Dispute, Body Dumped Near Yamuna; Accused Arrested.

The incident took place at Rahampur area of the district.

Sushanta Biswa Sarma, Senior Superintendent of Police of Barpeta district, told ANI over the phone that "NDRF, SDRF teams, along with police, are engaged in search and rescue operations".

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of January 27 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Six people are missing after a boat capsized. NDRF and SDRF teams are engaged in search and rescue operations, the senior police official said.

On the other hand, locals alleged that the boat was not equipped with a life jacket.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, last year in October similar tragic boat capsize incident occurred in the Bharatpur area, leaving several people missing.

According to officials, families of the missing persons were waiting anxiously on the riverbank as joint teams of the NDRF, SDRF, and local divers carried out extensive search operations in the river to trace those still unaccounted for.

The mishap occurred when a boat carrying 22 people overturned on the river. Out of them, 13 people were rescued safely, while the body of one woman has been recovered so far.

According to authorities, 22 villagers were on board the boat when the incident occurred. Eight people remain missing, they added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to expedite relief and rescue operations.

He also instructed that the injured receive proper medical treatment and wished for their speedy recovery. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)