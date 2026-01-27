Agra, January 27: Police in Agra have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the brutal murder of an HR manager whose body was found decapitated and stuffed into a gunny bag. The victim, identified as Minky Sharma, had been missing since Thursday. Investigations revealed that the killing was allegedly carried out by her colleague, Vinay Singh, following a dispute regarding their personal relationship.

The investigation began after Minky Sharma, who worked at a private firm, failed to return home from work on Thursday evening. Their family filed a missing person report when they were unable to reach her. On Sunday, local authorities discovered a suspicious gunny bag discarded near a bridge over the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. Upon inspection, police found Sharma’s decapitated remains inside. Agra Shocker: Woman Thrashes Husband’s Girlfriend on Road in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

The severity of the crime prompted an immediate forensic investigation and a search for the victim’s missing head, which was later recovered based on information provided during police interrogation. Following a review of call records and statements from colleagues, police detained Vinay Singh. During questioning, Singh reportedly confessed to the crime, citing a fallout in their romantic relationship.

According to police statements, Singh and Sharma had been in a relationship for some time. Tensions reportedly escalated when Sharma began pressuring Singh regarding marriage or formalizing their commitment, leading to frequent arguments. Singh allegedly lured Sharma to a secluded location before killing her and dumping the body near the Yamuna bridge in an attempt to dispose of the evidence.

Agra police officials stated that the murder was premeditated. Singh allegedly decapitated the victim to make identification more difficult and used a gunny bag to transport the body to the bridge. "The accused has been taken into custody and has confessed to the murder," a senior police official confirmed. "We have recovered the weapon used in the crime as well as the victim’s mobile phone and other personal belongings." Guntur Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Paramour After Sedating Him With 20 Sleeping Pills, Spends Night Watching Pornographic Videos; Arrested.

The incident has caused significant shock within the local professional community. Colleagues at the private firm where both worked described Sharma as a dedicated professional and noted that there were few outward signs of the internal conflict that led to the violence. Vinay Singh has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and the disappearance of evidence. He remains in judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2026 07:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).