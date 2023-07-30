Guwahati, July 30: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the newly inaugurated building of the Assam State Legislative Assembly was a wonderful synthesis of Assamese modernity and heritage and culture. While speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Assam Legislative Assembly building in Guwahati, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stated the new building was a wonderful amalgamation of modernity and heritage and that the culture, arts and crafts of Assam could be seen in the building.

"It is a historic day for all the states of the Northeast. The new building is a wonderful amalgamation of modernity and heritage and the culture, arts and crafts of Assam could be seen in the building," he said. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Inaugurates New Building of Assam Legislative Assembly (Watch Video).

Assam Legislative Assembly Building Synthesis of Assamese Modernity: Om Birla

#WATCH | At the inauguration event of the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla says, "The building of any State Legislative Assembly is not just a building. This is a temple for our democracy. Sitting in this temple, we work only for public… pic.twitter.com/74Hhnt7Owg — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

This building will become the powerhouse of collective efforts in the development of Assam. Assam will write a new saga of development in the coming times, said Birla further. The Lok Sabha Speaker said that the development of Assam was possible due to the significant contribution of former CM Gopinath Bordoloi and the other Chief Ministers of the state.

He also said that the building of the State Legislative Assembly is a temple for our democracy and that from within this temple, the Assam government exclusively worked for the welfare of the public. No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Admits No-Trust Motion; To Decide Date After Discussion With Leaders of All Parties.

"The building of any State Legislative Assembly is not just a building. This is a temple for our democracy. Sitting in this temple, we work only for public welfare. That is why, in the journey of 75 years of this democracy, through socio-economic development, we have taken the nation forward," he stated.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the new building of the Assam Legislative Assembly in the presence of state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Assam's Guwahati.

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter on Saturday and said, "Tomorrow is a historic day for Assam. Lok Sabha Speaker will dedicate our first permanent Legislative Assembly Complex to the people."All existing and former Parliamentarians, members of the Assam Legislative Assembly, and other invitees will be present on the occasion.

Pijush Hazarika member of the Assam Legislative Assembly tweeted on Saturday, "The Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, will inaugurate the newly constructed Assam Legislative Assembly building tomorrow, i.e., on July 30. On the eve of the auspicious ceremony, I visited the newly constructed Assembly Hall today and assessed the progress of the preparations for tomorrow's event."

Earlier, Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly told ANI that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the new building of the Assam legislative assembly on July 30. "The Lok Sabha Speaker, Chief Minister of Assam along with cabinet colleagues, and members of Assam Legislative Assembly will be present on the occasion. We are fully prepared for the programme," the Deputy Speaker said.

The new building has new features. We are planning for e-Vidhan which is also very shortly will have in the new building. It will be a very modern assembly in Assam for the first time. The next assembly session will be held in the new building, Momin further said. He added that the construction of the new building was started long before during the Congress regime and it has been re-designed a little bit. “After our government has come, we have intensified the works and on July 30 the new building will be inaugurated,” Momin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)