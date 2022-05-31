Guwahati, May 31 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state is looking to generate 1,000 MW power in coming days against a demand of 2,200 MW.

Sarma Tuesday inaugurated the 70 MW Amguri Solar Park in a bid to strengthen the power sector of the state with focus on renewable energy.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 55-Year-Old Man Murdered by Second Wife, Stepson For Property in Bhopal; Accused Arrested.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that there is a demand for 2,200 MW of power in the state.

"Efforts are on to meet the demand through exploring the hydroelectric and solar power potential. The state is heading towards generating 1,000 MW power," Sarma said in a statement.

Also Read | Monsoon in India: 2022 May Witness Fourth Consecutive Year of Normal Southwest Monsoon, Says IMD.

Assam meets most of its energy requirements by purchasing electricity from various players of Northeast and the rest of the country.

The chief minister further said that inspite of having immense natural resources, the state lagged behind in tapping the potential in the renewable energy sector due to lack of proper planning.

The newly inaugurated Amguri Solar Park will give a further boost to the power sector and this project will always remain a milestone in the history of the state, he said while expressing optimism.

"To realise sustainable development, there is a need to harness the potential of renewable energy. The Amguri Solar Park will have a positive impact towards this," Sarma said.

He said that the state government from the beginning made efforts to give a new momentum to the power sector, as a result of which the state is making profit in this sector.

The chief minister asked the Power Department officials to strengthen the transmission line and install adequate number of transformers to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of Amguri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)